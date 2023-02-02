Newly obtained 911 calls reveal chaos and heartbreak as Monterey Park massacre unfolded

Monterey Park, CA - January 31:A visitor offers prayers to victims outside of the Star Dance Studio Tuesday, January 31, 2023. 11 seniors were killed by a gunman at the studio as they attended a dance Saturday, January 21st. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

(MONTEREY PARK, Calif.) — Newly obtained 911 calls and radio traffic reveal the chaos and heartbreak as the Monterey Park, California, mass shooting unfolded.

One frantic 911 call came from a man who said his girlfriend had been shot in their car just outside the dance studio. He told police they were in the parking lot when “suddenly” somebody came and shot through the window.

The dispatcher asked the man if she was breathing, and he replied, “No, maybe she died? I’m not sure.”

He said he could see blood coming from her nose and head. The dispatcher advised him to lean her seat all the way back.

The dispatcher asked the man if he could see her chest moving up and down, and he said, “No, no, I’m not sure.” He pleaded, “Come, hurry!”

Another 911 caller said, “Somebody with a gun shooting people, inside the studio — we just scared him off.”

“Send police here right away,” the man said. “He might start shooting again. I’m outside of the building, I don’t know if anybody got hurt.”

Eleven people were killed and several others were injured when a gunman opened fire at a crowded Monterey Park dance studio on Jan. 21. The suspect then fled and went to nearby Alhambra, where he allegedly entered a second dance hall and was disarmed by a good Samaritan, according to police.

The suspected gunman was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot one day after the shooting, police said.

