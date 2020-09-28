Newly-widened Interstate 10 eastbound lanes near La Cantera now open
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — Interstate 10’s eastbound and HOV lanes are now open to traffic in northwestern San Antonio and Bexar County.
The opening presents the near completion of the expansion project from La Cantera Parkway to FM 3351 (Ralph Fair Road).
The HOV — high-occupancy vehicle — lanes are a first for a San Antonio area highway. HOV lanes are also included in the U.S. 281 widening project in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio.
TxDOT said the Interstate 10 expansion will help reduce congestion and increase ride-sharing.
“The opening of the new lanes marks a major milestone not only for the I-10 expansion project but also for the San Antonio region,” said TxDOT District Engineer Mario Jorge. “We’re excited to open our region’s first HOV lane, as we work to improve mobility for the 100,000 drivers that travel the I-10 corridor each day.”
The westbound lanes of the widening project are expected to open in the next four to six weeks.