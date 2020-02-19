Newman released from hospital after Daytona crash
UPDATE 3:35 p.m.:
Roush-Fenway Racing announced Wednesday that Ross Chastain will fill in for Newman this weekend. No timeline for Newman’s return has been announced.
ORIGINAL:
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman has been released from the hospital after his crash Monday night at the Daytona 500.
His team, Roush Fenway Racing, posted a photo of him leaving the hospital holding his daughters’ hands.
Earlier today, the team tweeted that Newman has also been joking with staff, friends and family while at the hospital. The details of his injury have not been revealed.
It’s not clear if the 42-year-old driver will take part in this weekend’s race in Las Vegas.