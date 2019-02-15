NFL agrees to settle collusion lawsuit with Kaepernick
By Associated Press
Feb 15, 2019 @ 1:36 PM
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 04: Quarterback Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

By BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have settled collusion lawsuits against the NFL.
In a three-sentence statement released Friday, the NFL said:
“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”
Kaepernick’s lawyer tweeted an identical statement.
Kaepernick and Reid filed collusion grievances against the league, saying they were blacklisted because of protests during the national anthem at games. Kaepernick has not played in the league since 2016, while Reid missed three games last season before signing with Carolina.
