NFL Hall of Famer with a warning on the dangers of TV’s tipping over

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A huge number of televisions are sold in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. The game is going to look great but your big new TV could be a safety hazard for your children.
The U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that in the time it takes to watch the game, 8 children are rushed to an emergency room due to injuries from a falling TV.
Former NFL star Brian Dawkins tells us not only has he experienced playing in the Super Bowl, his daughter had a TV mishap in his home.
“My daughter, she was 2 or 3 years old at the time. She was watching TV while my wife and I were in another room. This was back when we had one of those big TV/VCR combos. She decided to change the channel or something but she began to open up drawers and try to step in each one so she could reach higher.”
The dresser tipped over but his daughter avoided serious injury because it landed on a piece of furniture which kept the TV from falling onto his daughter. Dawkins admits the whole situation could have been avoided had he taken the time to make sure the TV was secured.
Dawkins says his daughter wasn’t hurt and suggests you take the time to make sure your TV is anchored and that it’s placed on furniture designed specifically to hold a TV.