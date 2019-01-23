NFL investigates reports that laser pointer was aimed at Tom Brady
By Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 23, 2019 @ 9:25 AM
New England Patriots QB Tom Brady #12 celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –  The NFL is looking into reports that a laser pointer was aimed at New England quarterback Tom Brady during Sunday’s AFC championship game.

KMBC TV in Kansas City posted two videos on twitter that show a green light moving across Brady’s jersey and helmet.

NFL vice president of communications, Brian McCarthy confirmed to the Boston Globe that the league is investigating Sunday’s incidents.

A few years ago, a Lions fan was fined more than $200 dollars and sentenced to community service for shining a laser at Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Orton during a game.

The Washington Post reports the Lions fan also was banned from Ford Field and the season-ticket holder who took him to the game had his tickets revoked.

