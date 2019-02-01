Broadcast schedule for San Antonio Commanders inaugural season set

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio’s newest professional football team is come to a TV — or computer screen — near you this spring.

The Alliance of American Football announced Friday the NFL Network will televise 19 games this season, joining CBS and Turner Sports.

Commanders television schedule (all times Central):

Week 1: vs. San Diego | February 9 | 7 p.m. | CBS

Week 2: vs. Orlando | February 17 | 3 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Week 3: AT San Diego | February 24 | 7 p.m. | NFL Network

Week 4: AT Birmingham | March 3 | 3 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Week 5: AT Arizona | March 10 | 7 p.m. | NFL Network

Week 6: AT Atlanta | March 17 | 3 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Week 7: vs. Salt Lake | March 23 | 7 p.m. | NFL Network

Week 8: vs. Arizona | March 31 | 7 p.m. | NFL Network

Week 9: vs. Memphis | April 6 | 3 p.m. | B/R Live (Bleacher Report)

Week 10: AT Salt Lake | April 12 | 7 p.m. | B/R Live

Every San Antonio Commanders game can be heard on ESPN San Antonio (1250 AM and 94.5 FM).

“NFL Network understands the mission and vision for The Alliance and what we are trying to accomplish,” said Charlie Ebersol, co-founder and CEO of the new league that will play a 10-game schedule and finish in late April with a championship game. “This partnership will now keep professional football in its prime-time television spot, allowing fans to continue watching America’s most popular sport well into the spring.”

