NFL players approve labor deal, including 17-game season
El mariscal de campo de los Chiefs de Kansas City Patrick Mahomes, a la izquierda, intenta escaparse de los jugadores de los 49ers de San Francisco Dee Ford, en el centro, y DeForest Buckner, a la derecha, en la segunda mitad del Super Bowl de la NFL el domingo 2 de febrero de 2020 en Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Foto/Mark J. Terrill)
By BARRY WILNER AP Pro Football Writer
By a close vote, NFL players have approved a new labor agreement with the league that features a 17-game regular season.
It also includes higher salaries, increased roster sizes and larger pensions for current and former players.
The deal runs through the 2030 season. It was accepted by the 32 team owners last month.
Ratification by membership of the NFL Players Association required a simple majority.
There could be lasting resentment among union members, given how close the vote was.
Soon after the union announced the results, it began discussing with the league Wednesday’s planned opening of the 2020 NFL business season.
A delay is possible given league restrictions on travel as a safeguard against the new coronavirus.