NFL star Aaron Rodgers to guest-host “Jeopardy!”

Associated Press
Jan 13, 2021 @ 8:17am

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – For Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers, his main job right now – is to try to get his team to the Super Bowl.

But once the season is over, he will have another gig: hosting “Jeopardy!”

Rodgers says he’ll be one of the interim hosts to stand in for Alex Trebek, who died of cancer Nov. 8.

Because of the ongoing playoffs, it’s unclear when Rodgers will sit-in as host.

For now, those duties are being handled by all-time “Jeopardy!” champ, Ken Jennings.

 

