NFL TV ratings up for second straight year
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin March (53) celebrates his interception of an attempted 2-point conversion by the Los Angeles Rams during the their NFL football game in Dallas, Sunday, Dec 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
The NFL goes into the playoffs with its regular-season ratings having gone up for the second straight year, the first time the league has seen back-to-back increases since 2010. The league’s 100th season was its most watched in four years as games averaged 16.5 million viewers on TV. That is a 5% increase over 2018. The Dallas Cowboys had three of the five most-watched games and they had the top game on every package except “Monday Night Football.” Dallas’ Thanksgiving Day game against Buffalo on CBS was the top game at 32.6 million.