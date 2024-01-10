Nick Saban retiring as Alabama football coach

Saban has won seven national titles in his coaching career, the most recent in 2020.

Saban’s retirement was first reported by ESPN. Sources later confirmed to 247sports’ Matt Zenitz that Saban informed Alabama of his decision on Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide were eliminated from the 2023 College Football Playoff with a 27-20 overtime loss to the eventual national champion Michigan Wolverines in a semifinal game.

Saban’s seven national titles are the most won by any college football coach. He is also tied with legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant for most titles in Crimson Tide history with six.

