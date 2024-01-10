KTSA KTSA Logo

Nick Saban retiring as Alabama football coach

By CBS News
January 10, 2024 5:10PM CST
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on in the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Alabama football coach Nick Saban is retiring after 17 seasons with the Crimson Tide, CBS Sports reported.

Saban has won seven national titles in his coaching career, the most recent in 2020.

Saban’s retirement was first reported by ESPN. Sources later confirmed to 247sports’ Matt Zenitz that Saban informed Alabama of his decision on Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide were eliminated from the 2023 College Football Playoff with a 27-20 overtime loss to the eventual national champion Michigan Wolverines in a semifinal game.

Saban’s seven national titles are the most won by any college football coach. He is also tied with legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant for most titles in Crimson Tide history with six.

This story will be updated.

