Nickel and dime: San Antonio gasoline prices jump 12 cents, diesel up 15 cents in one day

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Fuel costs are continuing to rise at a fast pace across the nation, including in the greater San Antonio area.
The AAA Texas average gas price statewide Friday rose to $3.49 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline — an increase of 11 cents just from Thursday and 25 cents higher that a week ago. Texans were paying $2.48 per gallon one year ago.
Diesel prices have also been increasing quick, rising 15 cents in a single day from $3.83 per gallon Thursday to $3.98 per gallon Friday. That price is 28 cents higher than a week ago and $1.28 more than a year ago.
In San Antonio, the average now sits at $3.46 per gallon — a 12 cent increase just from Thursday and a 26 cent increase in the past week. A month ago, San Antonio area drivers were paying exactly $3.00 per gallon on average. Drivers were paying $2.40 on this day a year ago.
The highest average price ever recorded in San Antonio by AAA Texas was $3.96 per gallon for regular unleaded on July 16, 2008 and $4.72 for a gallon of diesel two days later.
Amarillo currently has the lowest average gasoline price in the state at $3.36 per gallon.