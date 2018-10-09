Nikki Haley resigns as U. S. Ambassador to UN By Elizabeth Ruiz | Oct 9, 2018 @ 9:23 AM SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – There are reports that Nikki Haley has resigned as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. The President is expected to speak at 9:30 this morning. Nikki Haley SHARE RELATED CONTENT U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is stepping down Hurricane Michael to bring dangerous storm surge Six children hospitalized in Minnesota after coming down with rare, polio-like disease Limo in New York crash that killed 20 had failed inspection and driver didn’t have appropriate license: Governor McConnell now open to high court nomination in election year Driving instructor charged with drunk driving while teaching students