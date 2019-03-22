Nirenberg defends council decision on blocking Chick-fil-A from airport; company responds

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg defended the city’s decision to block Chick-fil-A from being brought in as a food option at San Antonio International Airport.

The mayor made the comments during his debate against city councilman Greg Brockhouse in their debate at the Alamo Lounge live on KTSA Friday morning.

“There are many people in the community that are uncomfortable with Chick-fil-A,” Nirenberg said during the debate. “Have you ever tried to buy waffle fries on a Sunday? They’re closed! Fifteen percent of sales generated in the airport come on a Sunday.”

His opponent said this move by the city council echoes the actions taken when the Republican National Convention came sniffing around.

“He told the Republican National Convention, ‘Get out of San Antonio. We don’t want you,'” Brockhouse stated. “Now he’s telling Chick-fil-A, ‘Get out of the airport.’ Who’s next if you believe in the Lord? I don’t know.”

The original decision was made by the city council on the grounds of not meeting the city’s equality and inclusion principles.

Chick-fil-A told KTSA News in a statement Friday the decision came as a surprise to them: