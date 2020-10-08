Nirenberg: Halloween is not canceled in San Antonio
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — Halloween is still on in San Antonio.
“Halloween is not canceled, I don’t think there is anyone who has the power to do that,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said during the city-county coronavirus briefing Wednesday. “But it’s going to look a lot different this year.”
San Antonio Metro Health is giving out guidance on having a safe time trick or treating — more in reference to the coronavirus pandemic than the other more typical safety concerns had with trick or treating each year.
For trick-or-treaters:
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Parents and children should wear appropriate face coverings if going out to trick-or-treat. Halloween masks are not adequate protection.
- Limit the size of your group to those within your household.
- Maintain a distance of six feet or more between other groups.
- Bring hand sanitizer and use it frequently.
- Avoid going inside other homes.
- Only enjoy pre-packaged treats and avoid buffets or shared food.
- Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds when you return home.
For giving out candy:
- Don’t hand out candy if you or someone in your household is sick.
- Participate in distanced trick-or-treating by not requiring trick-or-treaters to come to your door.
- Prepare individually wrapped goodie bags or leave individually wrapped candy for families to grab and go on a disinfected table at the end of a driveway or the edge of a yard.
- Be sure to disinfect the table periodically
- When preparing goodie bags, be sure to wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after.
For the adults:
- Don’t go out if you are feeling sick.
- Limit gatherings with people outside of your household. If you plan to host or go to a Halloween party, plan an outdoor gathering as opposed to an indoor gathering.
- Gathering in small groups is safer
- Avoid beverages from the shared punch bowl and buffet-style food
- Avoid crowded indoor parties, especially going into haunted houses or hayrides where people may be screaming
- Wear appropriate face coverings if going out to trick-or-treat. Halloween masks are not adequate protection.
- Avoid using drugs and alcohol.