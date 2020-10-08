      Weather Alert

Nirenberg: Halloween is not canceled in San Antonio

Dennis Foley
Oct 7, 2020 @ 10:23pm
Screenshot: City of San Antonio

BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — Halloween is still on in San Antonio.

“Halloween is not canceled, I don’t think there is anyone who has the power to do that,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said during the city-county coronavirus briefing Wednesday. “But it’s going to look a lot different this year.”

San Antonio Metro Health is giving out guidance on having a safe time trick or treating — more in reference to the coronavirus pandemic than the other more typical safety concerns had with trick or treating each year.

For trick-or-treaters:

  1. Stay home if you are sick.
  2. Parents and children should wear appropriate face coverings if going out to trick-or-treat. Halloween masks are not adequate protection. 
  3. Limit the size of your group to those within your household.
  4. Maintain a distance of six feet or more between other groups.
  5. Bring hand sanitizer and use it frequently.
  6. Avoid going inside other homes.
  7. Only enjoy pre-packaged treats and avoid buffets or shared food.
  8. Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds when you return home.

For giving out candy:

  1. Don’t hand out candy if you or someone in your household is sick.
  2. Participate in distanced trick-or-treating by not requiring trick-or-treaters to come to your door.
    1. Prepare individually wrapped goodie bags or leave individually wrapped candy for families to grab and go on a disinfected table at the end of a driveway or the edge of a yard.
    2. Be sure to disinfect the table periodically
  3. When preparing goodie bags, be sure to wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after.

For the adults:

  1. Don’t go out if you are feeling sick.
  2. Limit gatherings with people outside of your household. If you plan to host or go to a Halloween party, plan an outdoor gathering as opposed to an indoor gathering.
    1. Gathering in small groups is safer
    2. Avoid beverages from the shared punch bowl and buffet-style food
    3. Avoid crowded indoor parties, especially going into haunted houses or hayrides where people may be screaming
  3. Wear appropriate face coverings if going out to trick-or-treat. Halloween masks are not adequate protection. 
  4. Avoid using drugs and alcohol.

Coronavirus Halloween
