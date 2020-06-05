      Weather Alert

Nirenberg: ‘I’m the mayor of this g** d*** city and we’re going to make change together”

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jun 4, 2020 @ 10:59pm
Mayor Ron Nirenberg addresses protestors at the Bexar County Courthouse June 4, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Following a contentious city council meeting which was disrupted by people shouting and chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Defund Police,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg  talked to protesters Thursday afternoon outside the Bexar County Courthouse.

Nirenberg thanked them for having the courage to fight for change.  Some in the crowd yelled,”We need action.”

The mayor replied,” I know you need action and that’s why I’m asking you to hold me accountable.”

He told the peaceful protesters who were demonstrating against police brutality that many people want to go home, shut their eyes, feel safe  and depend on someone else to solve their problems.  The mayor said when people ask for your support or  your vote, you must hold them accountable.
Nirenberg noted there are people among the protesters and those in uniform who make mistakes.
“Let’s forgive that and hold me accountable for it, because I’m the mayor of this *** **** city and we’re going to make change together. God bless you all,” said Nirenberg.

 

 

 

 

 

 

TAGS
Bexar County Courthouse Black Lives Matter George Floyd Protests Ron Nirenberg
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Weekend Programming
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Traffic