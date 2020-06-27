Nirenberg: Mask wearing and physical distancing has become very politicized
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg made an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America to discuss coronavirus in the city.
The mayor complained that his local authority was taken away by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, causing the spike in coronavirus cases.
“Mask wearing and physical distancing has become very politicized,” Nirenberg told ABC News. “So it was the perfect storm – where people were encouraged to let their guard down and we are seeing the results of that.
He would not directly blame Abbott for the increase in cases.
“There has been a lot of mixed messaging from Washington to the state capitol in Austin, suggesting that, you know, mask wearing is somehow an expression of civil liberty.”
The mayor complained that the state was not acting based on data.
“They began to open up Texas in a very quick manner without the benefit of data,” said Nirenberg. “As Texas has opened up and gone through the various stages of opening without the benefit of data, we been you know, we’ve been saying it’s going too fast.”
Abbott delivered a polar opposite point on KVIA-TV in El Paso and WFAA-TV in Dallas Friday stating that he and the state government have been acting solely based on data from the counties.
“I was very clear from the beginning and throughout that one of the metrics I was looking at was the positivity rate,” Abbott told KVIA-TV.
When the state began loosening restrictions in April, the governor said Texas had a positivity rate of 4.27%. Friday, that number reached 11.76%.
The governor has stated throughout the pandemic that his threshold for taking action was if positivity rates climbed over 10 percent. Because of that, Abbott issued an executive order Friday shutting down bars.
Abbott told the TV stations that was because the data told officials the outbreaks were coming from bars across the state.
The governor also said his position on the need to wear masks in most public situations has been consistent.
“We can co-exist with the coronavirus if people do adopt these three simple strategies of wearing a mask, sanitizing your hands, and maintaining a safe distance from others,” he told KVIA.
Still, it’s not the way San Antonio’s visibly frustrated mayor sees it.
“We put our public health professionals out front to deliver that message, and, you know, the mixed messaging that’s coming from, you know, various politicians, has made it very difficult in cities like ours.”