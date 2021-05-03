      Weather Alert

Nirenberg wins third term as Mayor of San Antonio

Don Morgan
May 3, 2021 @ 5:10am
Mayor Ron Nirenberg Photo-Ron Nirenberg

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ron Nirenberg is on his way to a third term as Mayor of San Antonio.

There were 14 candidates running for the City’s top office. Nirenberg managed to come away with 62% of the vote, maintaining a comfortable lead over his closest challenger Greg Brockhouse.

Brockhouse had just over 31% of the vote and conceded the election Saturday evening.

All 10 city council seats were up for vote in Saturday’s election with only 5 being decided, the other 5 are headed for a runoff on June 5th.

In District 1, incumbent Roberto Trevino will face Mario Bravo.

In District 2, it’s incumbent Jada Andrews- Sullivan and Jalen McKee-Rodriguez in the runoff.

The district 3 runoff will be Tomas Uresti and Phyllis Viagran

Teri Castillo and Rudy Lopez will be in the District 5 runoff

The District 9 runoff will see incumbent John Courage face Patrick Von Dohlen

Returning to city council will be:

Adriana Rocha Garcia in District 4

Melissa Cabello Havrda in District 6

Ana Sandoval in District 7

Manny Pelaez in District 8

Clayton Perry in District 10

Proposition B, a charter amendment that would have taken away the police union’s right to collectively bargain with the city was narrowly defeated on Saturday.

The Bexar County Elections Department says the final tally was 51-percent opposed to Prop B and 49-percent in favor.

TAGS
elections Ron Nirenberg San Antonio
Popular Posts
Have The Democrats Become The Party Of Intolerance?
Politicians Are Telling Lockdown Kate Brown That Her Dictatorship Has Limits
Human remains found during search for missing baby at a San Antonio Mobile Home Park
New Video, Trey Talks Corporate Threatening State Legislatures
Judge Wolff says Governor Abbott's allegations of abuse at immigrant holding center "completely false"