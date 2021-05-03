Nirenberg wins third term as Mayor of San Antonio
Mayor Ron Nirenberg Photo-Ron Nirenberg
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ron Nirenberg is on his way to a third term as Mayor of San Antonio.
There were 14 candidates running for the City’s top office. Nirenberg managed to come away with 62% of the vote, maintaining a comfortable lead over his closest challenger Greg Brockhouse.
Brockhouse had just over 31% of the vote and conceded the election Saturday evening.
All 10 city council seats were up for vote in Saturday’s election with only 5 being decided, the other 5 are headed for a runoff on June 5th.
In District 1, incumbent Roberto Trevino will face Mario Bravo.
In District 2, it’s incumbent Jada Andrews- Sullivan and Jalen McKee-Rodriguez in the runoff.
The district 3 runoff will be Tomas Uresti and Phyllis Viagran
Teri Castillo and Rudy Lopez will be in the District 5 runoff
The District 9 runoff will see incumbent John Courage face Patrick Von Dohlen
Returning to city council will be:
Adriana Rocha Garcia in District 4
Melissa Cabello Havrda in District 6
Ana Sandoval in District 7
Manny Pelaez in District 8
Clayton Perry in District 10
Proposition B, a charter amendment that would have taken away the police union’s right to collectively bargain with the city was narrowly defeated on Saturday.
The Bexar County Elections Department says the final tally was 51-percent opposed to Prop B and 49-percent in favor.