NISD student arrested for starting fire near high school

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County officials announced a Northside ISD student has been arrested in connection to arson near a high school on the Westside.
According to spokesman Tom Peine, the arrest was made in connection to a grass fire that broke out near Brennan High School last Thursday.
An investigation revealed the cause of the fire was arson and a 16-year-old male was arrested. The teenager is also reportedly linked to other fires in the area since Thursday that has destroyed approximately 6 acres of bush and vegetation near the high school.
No injuries have been reported.
The teen was arrested Monday and charged with arson of vegetation on open space land, a second-degree felony.