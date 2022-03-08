      Weather Alert

NISD student arrested for starting fire near high school

Katy Barber
Mar 8, 2022 @ 1:29pm
Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County officials announced a Northside ISD student has been arrested in connection to arson near a high school on the Westside.

According to spokesman Tom Peine, the arrest was made in connection to a grass fire that broke out near Brennan High School last Thursday.

An investigation revealed the cause of the fire was arson and a 16-year-old male was arrested. The teenager is also reportedly linked to other fires in the area since Thursday that has destroyed approximately 6 acres of bush and vegetation near the high school.

No injuries have been reported.

The teen was arrested Monday and charged with arson of vegetation on open space land, a second-degree felony.

TAGS
arson Bexar County Juvenile NISD Northside ISD San Antonio Westside
Popular Posts
Kroger enters San Antonio grocery market with delivery service
Big Red soon to be on tap at San Antonio McDonald's
Hays CISD elementary school teacher arrested for indecency with child
Misconduct investigation prompts two Live Oak police officers to resign
Teens suspected in Shavano Park car break-ins
Connect With Us Listen To Us On