No ceremony, but Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery is open on Memorial Day
Grave site at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery/ Facebook Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional public Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National cemetery has been canceled. A closed wreath- laying ceremony was held last week.
‘“This year, by necessity, will be different from past Memorial Day observances,” said Aubrey David, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery director. “While we cannot hold a large Memorial Day program as was typical in years past, we will still honor Veterans and service members with the dignity and respect they have earned through their service and sacrifice.”
While there will be no traditional ceremony, the cemetery will be open on Memorial Day. Visitors are asked to maintain social distancing. Families are allowed to place flowers and small U. S. flags at their loved one’s grave site.