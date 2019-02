SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Sometimes no news is good news. Especially when it comes to gas prices.

Triple A Texas is reporting the statewide average is unchanged this week, holding steady at $1.98 a gallon.

The auto clubs weekly survey finds drivers in San Antonio are paying the lowest average price at $1.92. Midland motorists aren’t so lucky. They have the highest average prices in Texas at $2.40.

The stability of gas prices can be credited to low demand and high inventory.