No checkout needed: Amazon opens cashier-less grocery store
In this Feb. 21, 2020 photo, a worker pushes a cart inside an Amazon Go Grocery store set to open soon in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Following the opening of several smaller convenience-type stores using an app and cashier-less technology to tally shoppers' selections, the store will be the first Amazon Go full-sized cashier-less grocery store. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon wants to kill the supermarket checkout line.
The online retailing giant is opening its first cashier-less supermarket, where shoppers can grab milk or eggs and walk out without waiting in line or ever opening their wallets.
It’s the latest sign that Amazon is serious about shaking up the $800 billion grocery industry.
At the new store, opened Tuesday in Amazon’s Seattle hometown, shoppers scan a smartphone app to enter the store.
Cameras and sensors track what’s taken off shelves. Items are charged to an Amazon account after leaving.