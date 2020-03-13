      Weather Alert

No fans, now no players: PGA Tour shuts down for a month

Associated Press
Mar 12, 2020 @ 10:17pm
Scott Piercy tosses his ball after missing his birdie putt on the 16th green during the first round of the Sony Open PGA Tour golf event, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Matt York)

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour first said there would be no fans. Now there will be no players. In a late night decision, the PGA Tour canceled the rest of The Players Championship and said it would not play the next three weeks. Commissioner Jay Monahan had said earlier Thursday he was comfortable with the tournaments going on without fans because it’s an outdoor sport. He said Thursday night the new coronavirus situation is changing rapidly and the right thing for the PGA Tour to do is to pause. The next scheduled event would be the Masters.

TAGS
Coronavirus PGA Valero Texas Open
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming