No injuries reported in fire that destroys a home on San Antonio’s North side

Don Morgan
Mar 31, 2022 @ 6:20am
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s a total loss.

That’s what San Antonio firefighters are saying about a North side home that was destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning.

They got the call at around 12:30 A.M. from the 15100 block of Rock River Street.

The fire had a big head start by the time crews got to the scene.

The flames were under control quickly but not before they gutted the home.

Two residents were able to grab their dog and escape without injury.

The homeowner says he spotted the fire when he got up to check on a loud popping noise.

Investigators are looking for the cause.

 

