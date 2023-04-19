KTSA KTSA Logo

No injuries when man crashes car into Mama Margie’s location on San Antonio’s Northwest side.

By Don Morgan
April 19, 2023 7:57AM CDT
Photo: Mama Margie’s Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No one was hurt when a man crashed his car into a restaurant on the Northwest side.

At around 4 A.M. Wednesday, a man lost control of his car and crashed through the front window of Mama Margie’s in the 9900 block of IH-10.

No employees or customers were injured and the driver hasn’t been charged.

The building will need some repairs but when we called to ask if they will still be open today, we were told it’s business as usual. Customers are still being served in the dining room and the drive-thru.

