No injuries when pickup is hit by a train on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A close call for two people who avoided injury after the pickup they were in was hit by a train.

According to KSAT-12, it happened on the West side near the Brady Boulevard/Wazee Drive intersection just before midnight Monday.

A man and a woman tell police someone in another vehicle was tailgating them, so they tried to hurry across the railroad tracks.

But they couldn’t get across fast enough. An oncoming train hit their vehicle.

The impact pushed their pickup off the tracks and neither of them were hurt.

No charges have been filed and police say they are still investigating the crash.