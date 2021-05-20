No masks needed at A Night In Old San Antonio for those who are vaccinated
Conservation Society of San Antonio Logo/NIOSA Logo/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
A Night In Old San Antonio and the Conservation Society of San Antonio jointly announced today that guests and volunteers who have been vaccinated will not have to wear masks.
Officials said they will not ask for proof of vaccinations, but ask that those who are unvaccinated to wear a mask.
The 72nd NIOSA will have a limited number of tickets in an effort to make crowds smaller to allow for social distancing. All guests attending the event must purchase a Blast Pass, a wireless and touchless method of payment used to purchase food, drinks and souvenirs.
NIOSA will run from June 22-25 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Earlier this week, event officials announced that Fiesta 2021 will operate at 100% capacity when it takes place from June 17-27.