No matter who is in charge at the WHO right now, there are major problems

Lars Larson
Apr 16, 2020 @ 12:53pm

Lars brings on David Williams, President of Taxpayers Protection Alliance to discuss President Trump’s decision to defund the WHO. It’s believed that the WHO lied to the rest of the world and should be responsible for their poor handling of the Coronavirus. The WHO was warned about the virus in December and refused to tell inform people. They also praised China for being transparent and having great leadership. It makes one wonder, what secrets are they hiding for China? Listen below for more.

