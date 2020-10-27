No plan to deploy Texas National Guard to polling places
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Guard deployment to polling places in Texas? Apparently that’s not going to happen.
On Monday, there was a report floating around that the Texas National Guard was going to deploy up to a thousand troops to 5 Texas cities, including San Antonio, in the days leading up to next Tuesday’s election.
Not the case according to Major General Tracy Norris.
Norris sent out a Tweet explaining that while the Texas National Guard continues to support DPS guarding historical landmarks, like the State Capitol and the Alamo, there’s been no request no plan to provide any type of support at any polling location in Texas.