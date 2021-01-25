No public Cowboy Breakfast this year
Cowboy Breakfast, Jan. 24, 2020/KTSA photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Cowboy breakfast, a longtime San Antonio celebration will look a lot different this year.
The event, which is in the Guinness Book of Records as the World’s Largest Cooked Breakfast, usually attracts 10s of thousands of guests who line up for tacos, and biscuits and gravy on the last Friday of January to promote the upcoming San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public gathering for the Cowboy Breakfast this Friday.
Instead, volunteers will cook hundreds of tacos and deliver them to some area nonprofit organizations–Roy Maas Youth Alternatives, Family Violence Prevention Services, and Seton Home.
Kiolbassa is supplying chorizo and bacon, Pioneer Brand is providing tortillas, Oak Farms is donating milk and juice, and Flowers Bakery will provide pastries.
The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is scheduled February 11-28 at Freeman Coliseum.