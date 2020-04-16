No serious injuries in Maine paper mill explosion
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No serious injuries have been reported following an explosion at a paper mill in Maine.
The Wednesday morning blast at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay created a plume of black smoke and debris that fell miles from the mill.
Video taken by a truck driver shows the explosion followed by falling debris.
First responders feared the worst as the explosion was quite large but… everyone working at the mill was quickly accounted for.
The worst of the injuries were a couple of people who suffered breathing problems after the explosion.
They’ll be OK.
An investigation is underway but at this point it appears the blast may have been caused by a rupture in a pressure vessel.