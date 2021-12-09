      Weather Alert

No serious injuries when pickup rolls over several times on San Antonio highway

Don Morgan
Dec 9, 2021 @ 5:24am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people avoided serious injury in a rollover crash on San Antonio’s South side.

At around 12:15 A.M. Thursday, the driver of a pickup lost control on 37 South at Fair Avenue.

The truck rolled over several times before coming to rest on a concrete barrier.

The driver and a female passenger had some bumps and bruises but no serious injuries.

Police are still looking for the reason why the man lost control of his pickup. They have determined that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

