“Noise whisperer” to help San Antonio with noise ordinance

Katy Barber
Mar 8, 2022 @ 12:50pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio is tapping a noise expert to help with updating the city’s noise ordinance.

Sound Music Cities, founded by “noise whisperer” Don Pitts, will be working with the city’s Noise Ordinance Task Force in reviewing and recommending possible amendments to the ordinance.

“Bringing on the noise whisperer presents us with the opportunity to hit the restart button and better focus on solutions, incorporating both sound expertise and relationship building. Don gives me a lot of confidence that we will start to see progress soon,” District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo said.

City councilors requested recommendations for changes on noise thresholds, quiet hours and hours of enforcement, enforcement entities and processes, low-frequency noise, vibration, penalties in addition to a look at Entertainment Zones related to zoning overlays and other provisions and planning surrounding noise near residential areas.

Sound Music Cities will be meeting with residents and businesses owners to make their assessment and will provide recommendations related to legislative and policy updates for the ordinance.

