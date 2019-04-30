North Carolina university issues alert on apparent shooting
By Associated Press
|
Apr 30, 2019 @ 5:56 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina university has issued an alert for students to remain in a safe location following reports of an apparent shooting.
UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired.
Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.
It was not immediately clear whether anyone had been shot or whether a suspect was in custody. School officials couldn’t be reached for immediate comment Tuesday evening.
The campus was to host a concert at the school’s football stadium.

