North East ISD offering breakfast, lunch to kids in July
Getty Images
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — North East ISD announced Wednesday it will continue its summer meal program in July.
The program will begin July 13th at 17 schools.
The district said the distribution will take place Mondays and Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and noon. The Monday distribution will include breakfast and lunch for two days while the Wednesday distribution will have breakfast and lunch for five days.
All children age 18 and younger are eligible for the meals.
Below are the schools where distributions will be made.
|
|Site
|Address
|Zip
|
|Camelot Elementary
|5311 Merlin Drive
|78218
|
|Coker Elementary
|302 Heimer Rd.
|78232
|
|Colonial Hills Elementary
|2627 Kerrybrook Ct
|78230
|*
|East Terrell Hills Elementary
|4415 Bloomdale
|78218
|
|Huebner Elementary
|16311 Huebner Rd.
|78248
|
|Jackson Keller Elementary
|1601 Jackson-Keller
|78213
|*
|Larkspur Elementary
|11330 Bel Air Dr.
|78213
|
|Longs Creek Elementary
|15806 OConnor Rd.
|78247
|
|Montgomery Elementary
|7047 Montgomery Dr
|78239
|
|Northern Hills Elementary
|13901 Higgins Rd.
|78217
|
|Oak Grove Elementary
|3250 Nacogdoches
|78217
|*
|Olmos Elementary
|1103 Allena Dr.
|78213
|
|Redland Oaks Elementary
|16650 Redland Rd.
|78247
|*
|Serna Elementary
|2569 NE Loop 410
|78217
|
|Stahl Elementary
|5222 Stahl Rd
|78247
|
|Windcrest Elementary
|465 Faircrest
|78239
|
|Woodstone Elementary
|5602 Fountainwood
|78233