North East ISD offering breakfast, lunch to kids in July

Dennis Foley
Jul 1, 2020 @ 2:33pm
Getty Images

BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — North East ISD announced Wednesday it will continue its summer meal program in July.

The program will begin July 13th at 17 schools.

The district said the distribution will take place Mondays and Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and noon.  The Monday distribution will include breakfast and lunch for two days while the Wednesday distribution will have breakfast and lunch for five days.

All children age 18 and younger are eligible for the meals.

Below are the schools where distributions will be made.

  Site Address Zip
  Camelot Elementary 5311 Merlin Drive 78218
  Coker Elementary 302 Heimer Rd. 78232
  Colonial Hills Elementary 2627 Kerrybrook Ct 78230
* East Terrell Hills Elementary 4415 Bloomdale 78218
  Huebner Elementary 16311 Huebner Rd. 78248
  Jackson Keller Elementary 1601 Jackson-Keller 78213
* Larkspur Elementary 11330 Bel Air Dr. 78213
  Longs Creek Elementary 15806 OConnor Rd. 78247
  Montgomery Elementary 7047 Montgomery Dr 78239
  Northern Hills Elementary 13901 Higgins Rd. 78217
  Oak Grove Elementary 3250 Nacogdoches 78217
* Olmos Elementary 1103 Allena Dr. 78213
  Redland Oaks Elementary 16650 Redland Rd. 78247
* Serna Elementary 2569 NE Loop 410 78217
  Stahl Elementary 5222 Stahl Rd 78247
  Windcrest Elementary 465 Faircrest 78239
  Woodstone Elementary 5602 Fountainwood 78233
