North East ISD offers sign-on bonus for new bus drivers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the new school year approaches, a San Antonio school district is offering sign-on bonuses for new bus drivers.

North East ISD says new drivers who already possess a Commercial Driver’s License will get a $2,000 bonus.

For potential bus drivers who do not have a CDL, North East ISD offers training and a signing bonus of $1,000.

Bonuses of $2,000 are also on the line for current NEISD Transportation Employees who refer a friend.

The collect on the sign-on or referral bonuses, drivers have to apply before October 31, 2023.

You can apply online at neisd.net/jobs