North East ISD offers sign-on bonus for new bus drivers
August 1, 2023 8:20AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the new school year approaches, a San Antonio school district is offering sign-on bonuses for new bus drivers.
North East ISD says new drivers who already possess a Commercial Driver’s License will get a $2,000 bonus.
For potential bus drivers who do not have a CDL, North East ISD offers training and a signing bonus of $1,000.
Bonuses of $2,000 are also on the line for current NEISD Transportation Employees who refer a friend.
The collect on the sign-on or referral bonuses, drivers have to apply before October 31, 2023.
You can apply online at neisd.net/jobs
