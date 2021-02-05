North East ISD police officer killed in crash on Broadway
North East ISD police officer killed in crash/Photo-Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A North East Independent School District police officer has died in a rollover accident on Broadway in the city’s North Side.
Twenty-seven-year-old Matthew David Krupa was northbound on Broadway Thursday morning when a driver on Cheever tried to make a left turn, failing to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic.
Krupa swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the car, but both vehicles crashed, causing the officer’s Jeep Wrangler to roll. Krupa, who was on his way to work for the North East ISD Police Department, was pronounced dead on the scene.