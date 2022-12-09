KTSA KTSA Logo

North East ISD school teacher accused of having sex with 16-year-old student

By Christian Blood
December 9, 2022 11:27AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teacher at MacArthur High School is now under arrest after she was accused of having sex with a student.

Investigators say Jae Casey Steuart picked up the 16-year-old at his home and then drove him to a motel where the two went inside of a room. Police say this is where the sexual assault took place.

KSAT-TV reports the student told school officials about the incident the next day.

SAPD says the interactions may have started December 6 when Steuart gave the student her phone number. From there they began communicating and planned to get together.

Investigators say Steuart denies having any sexual contact with the teen.

