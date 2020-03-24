San Antonio school districts extend campus closure through April 24th
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — North East ISD announced Tuesday it is extending its campus closures until April 24th.
In a letter to parents, school superintendent Sean Maika wrote the district is hopeful it can reopen campuses before the end of the school year.
The district will not need to use makeup days as long as students continue remote learning.
San Antonio area school districts, including North East ISD, had closed their campuses through at least April 3rd.
San Antonio ISD, East Central ISD, Harlandale ISD, Medina Valley ISD, Southside ISD, and South San Antonio ISD also extended their closure through April 24th.
“I am hopeful, but cannot promise, that we will be able to return to our campuses by the end of April,” Medina Valley ISD superintendent Dr. Kenneth Rohrbach said in his letter to parents.