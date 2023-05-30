KTSA KTSA Logo

North Korea launches rocket likely connected to military spy satellite, South Korea says

By Associated Press
May 30, 2023 4:59PM CDT
Share
North Korea launches rocket likely connected to military spy satellite, South Korea says
High resolution digital render of North Korea flag

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has launched a purported space-launch vehicle after announcing a plan to put its first military spy satellite into orbit.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday did not immediately provide further flight details. Following the launch, officials in South Korea’s capital of Seoul sent alerts over public speakers and smartphones for residents to prepare for evacuation, but there were no immediate reports of damages or disruption.

Japan’s coast guard said Monday that North Korea informed it of a plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11.

A satellite launch by North Korea is a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions that ban the country from using ballistic technology because it’s regarded as a cover for missile tests.

More about:
North Korea
South Korea
space-launch

Popular Posts

1

Man in his 20's dead after shots are fired during fight at San Antonio nightclub
2

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers ask for help in identifying suspected bank robber
3

Bexar County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspect
4

Police searching for San Antonio woman missing since Monday
5

National Weather Service: Severe storms, heavy rain possible through Saturday night