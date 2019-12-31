      Weather Alert

North Korea leader promises look at new weapon soon

Associated Press
Dec 31, 2019 @ 5:46pm

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accused the Trump administration of dragging its feet in nuclear negotiations and warned that his country will soon show to the world a new strategic weapon.

North Korea’s state media said Wednesday that Kim declared during a key political conference that the North will not give up its security for economic benefits and will never denuclearize unless the United States discards its “hostile policy.”

Kim’s comments came after a months-long standoff with Washington over exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament measures, which dimmed hopes for denuclearizing the North through diplomacy.

