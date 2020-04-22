      Weather Alert

COVID-19 shuts down Northeast San Antonio fire station

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 21, 2020 @ 10:07pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Six firefighters at Station Number  14 in the Northeast Side have tested positive for COVID-19.  Forty-one uniformed personnel at that station on Thousand Oaks near Henderson pass  are under quarantine.

Chief Hood originally planned to restaff the station with firefighters from other areas until the quarantined personnel could return to work, but in an update to the city council Tuesday, he said it will remain closed for awhile.

“The station’s been cleaned professionally.  We’re looking at the air duct  system, or any other maintenance issue,” said Hood.

Station No. 14 will remain closed for at least two weeks.

“The plan is not to open the station up again until after the 14-day quarantine.  That way, we will bring back the folks that have been sick, the folks who have been quarantined, to that station,” Hood said.

He told the council that some family members of the firefighters who have COVID-19 also have tested positive.

“That breaks my heart, but we’re trying to do everything we can for them,” said Hood.

A total of 52 San Antonio firefighters are in quarantine.

 

 

TAGS
Charles Hood Coronavirus COVID-19 San Antonio fire Department
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost