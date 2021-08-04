Northeast San Antonio paint store catches fire with employees inside

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More than 30 firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday morning on the city’s northeast side.
The fire broke out at Hendrick Painting in a shopping center near Perrin-Beitel Road and Loop 410 around 9 a.m.
Maintenance was being done in the paint store which was the cause for the fire, Hood said. Multiple employees were in the building, but no injuries were reported.
San Antonio Fire Department Cheif Charles Hood said the fire was under control by 10 a.m., but firefighters were working on taking care of hotspots around the building.
The fire caused the roof to collapse and caused extensive damage to the back of the building as well as damage to surrounding businesses.
Hood said there are no public safety concerns related to hazardous materials inside the store at this time.