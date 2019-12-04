Northern Mexico fears return to dark past after gunfights
By MARIA VERZA Associated Press
Mexico’s president says he wants to fight drug cartels with “hugs, not bullets.” But after 23 people were killed in a weekend gunbattle, communities in the border state of Coahuila want a more forceful strategy to prevent cartel assailants from re-imposing a reign of terror. Residents of the small town of Villa Union say they fear a return to the days of 2010-2013, when the old Zetas cartel killed, burned and abducted Coahuila citizens.