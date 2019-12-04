      Weather Alert

Northern Mexico fears return to dark past after gunfights

Associated Press
Dec 4, 2019 @ 5:22pm

By MARIA VERZA Associated Press
Mexico’s president says he wants to fight drug cartels with “hugs, not bullets.” But after 23 people were killed in a weekend gunbattle, communities in the border state of Coahuila want a more forceful strategy to prevent cartel assailants from re-imposing a reign of terror. Residents of the small town of Villa Union say they fear a return to the days of 2010-2013, when the old Zetas cartel killed, burned and abducted Coahuila citizens.

