Northside ISD issues temporary mask mandate in school buildings

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Northside Independent School District is returning to a temporary indoor mask mandate, effective Thursday.
“The members of our Board and I do not make this decision lightly, but feel that we must use this tool given the current disruption to in-person learning,” Northside ISD superintendent Brian Woods. “The mandate is driven by concerns for student and staff safety and is not motivated by the current legal battles on this issue.”
Masks will be required for all staff, students, and visitors to the district’s schools when they are inside buildings. They will not be required when outside.
Woods said the mandate “will only last as long as is necessary to get our community through this current surge in the virus’ impact on our schools.”
He stated that about 20 percent of its students and about 15 percent of the district’s staff were out late last week.
Along with the mandate, the superintendent asked those who can to volunteer in the district’s schools in an effort to help with the staffing shortages.