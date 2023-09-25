Northside ISD Officer hit by a car, injured while responding to trespassing call at school gym

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Northside ISD officer is recovering after he was hit by a car.

FOX 29 reports that at around 10 o’clock Sunday night, the officer was called to the Northside Sports Gym near North Loop 1604 and Hausman Road.

Someone had called to report some trespassers.

The officer spotted three teenagers on the tennis courts and began walking towards them.

But when the teens saw the officer, two of them jumped into a car and took off, hitting the officer as they sped away.

He was knocked to the ground but was able to pull his gun and fire at the car. Police say they don’t know if the officer hit the car or anyone in it.

A third teen who didn’t get in the car was arrested.

The other teens were seen driving in the area a short time later. Police briefly pursued them but the chase was called off as it became increasingly dangerous.

The officer who was hit was brought to a hospital with minor injuries and the investigation continues.