Northside ISD recommends remote learning through Jan. 29 as coronavirus cases surge
Northside ISD Superintendent Brian Woods/Screen Shot from NISD Video
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The largest school district in Bexar County is recommending remote learning through the end of January as coronavirus cases surge.
Dr. Brian Woods, superintendent of the Northside Independent School District, sent an e-mail to parents and posted a videotaped message on social media.
“If your child is currently attending school in person, I ask that you consider switching them to virtual learning for the next two weeks from January 19 after the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. holiday until Jan. 29 at the end of the month,” said Woods. “Hopefully, this will help us get past the surge in cases we are now seeing in our city.”
Woods acknowledged that remote learning is not feasible for all students, but he urged parents of youngsters who are successful in a virtual environment to keep their children at home for the next two weeks.
“We all need to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and yet balance that with the imperative to provide high-quality education to the chikldren of our community,” said Woods.
He emphasized that this is not mandatory and Northside ISD is not closing schools.
Metro Health officials reported 1,378 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and 25 additional deaths. The number of patients hospitalized dipped slightly to a thousand-411.