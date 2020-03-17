      Weather Alert

Northside, North East, San Antonio ISDs extend school closures through April 3rd

Dennis Foley
Mar 17, 2020 @ 1:13pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — North East ISD is extending its campus closure through April 3rd amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The district said in a letter to parents it hopes to reopen April 6th.

In the meantime, the system said extracurricular events planned between now and April 3rd are canceled.

The district is offering free, curbside to-go meals for students at designated locations.  Additionally, the district is finalizing distance learning plans, which it said will involve technology and/or paper packets, depending on each individual school.  These plans will be laid out in an email to be sent Thursday.  More learning resources are available on the NEISD website.

San Antonio ISD and Northside ISD are also closing through April 3rd.

TAGS
Coronavirus North East ISD Northside ISD San Antonio ISD
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming