Northside, North East, San Antonio ISDs extend school closures through April 3rd
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — North East ISD is extending its campus closure through April 3rd amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The district said in a letter to parents it hopes to reopen April 6th.
In the meantime, the system said extracurricular events planned between now and April 3rd are canceled.
The district is offering free, curbside to-go meals for students at designated locations. Additionally, the district is finalizing distance learning plans, which it said will involve technology and/or paper packets, depending on each individual school. These plans will be laid out in an email to be sent Thursday. More learning resources are available on the NEISD website.
San Antonio ISD and Northside ISD are also closing through April 3rd.