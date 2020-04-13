Northwest San Antonio church holds drive-in Easter services
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Online services weren’t enough for a Northwest Side church. Gateway Fellowship built a platform where musicians presented songs of praise and Senior Pastor John Van Pay delivered his message overlooking the parking lot where visitors tuned in to their car radios.
“Wow! It’s so good to have you here, either in person or in your vehicle or online for Resurrection Sunday,” said Van Pay. “Happy Easter!”
The idea for drive-in services was a creative way to get around the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people and abide by the social distancing guidelines.
“It’s called COVID-19, right? It’s not only threatening your physical health or your loved ones, it’s threatening your finances, it’s disrupted your work, disrupted school, even disrupted the way we worship,” Van Pay said in his sermon.
It’s a time when many feel the need to come together, even if it means staying in their own vehicles.
More than 1,300 showed up for services Saturday and Sunday at the church on Loop 1604 near Braun Road. Gateway Fellowship also distributed free groceries to about 1,900 families.
“We were able to give some of the groceries to Agora Ministries, Thrive Ministries, Angel Touch, Young Life, Teen Challenge, and delivered some to local senior citizens,” said Nicholas Zamora, Creative Arts Pastor for Gateway Fellowship Church
They’re planning drive-in services again next weekend.