      Weather Alert

Northwest San Antonio church holds drive-in Easter services

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 13, 2020 @ 12:04am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Online services weren’t enough for a Northwest Side church.   Gateway  Fellowship built a platform where musicians presented songs of praise and  Senior Pastor John Van Pay delivered his message  overlooking the parking lot where visitors tuned in to their car radios.

“Wow!  It’s so good to have you here, either in person or in your vehicle or online for Resurrection Sunday,” said  Van Pay.  “Happy Easter!”

The idea for drive-in services was a creative way to get around the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people and abide by the social distancing guidelines.

“It’s called COVID-19, right? It’s not only threatening your physical health or your loved ones, it’s threatening your finances, it’s disrupted your work, disrupted school, even disrupted the way we worship,” Van Pay said in his sermon.

It’s a time when many feel the need to come together, even if it means staying in their own vehicles.

More than 1,300 showed up for  services Saturday and Sunday at the church on Loop 1604 near Braun Road.   Gateway Fellowship also distributed free groceries to about 1,900 families.

“We were able to give some of the groceries to Agora Ministries, Thrive Ministries, Angel Touch, Young Life, Teen Challenge, and delivered some to local senior citizens,” said Nicholas Zamora, Creative Arts Pastor for Gateway Fellowship Church

They’re planning drive-in services again next weekend.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Drive-In Church Gateway Fellowship Church John Van Pay Nicholas Zamora
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming