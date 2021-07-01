“Noticeably pregnant” woman walks out of Bexar County DWI hearing, now wanted

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — The search is on for a pregnant woman who walked out of a courtroom Wednesday afternoon before the judge could activate warrants for her arrest.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Veronica Barcena was at the 226th District Court of the Cadena Reeves Justice Center in downtown San Antonio for her hearing at around 3:30 p.m. when she decided to walk out.
She was there for DWI and DWI with a child charges, which are now active warrants for her arrest.
The sheriff’s office describes Barcena as a 5’2″ tall woman weighing about 120 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black sweatpants, and a red jacket. Additionally, she has a tattoo on her chest that reads “Julian Michael”, a tattoo on the back of her neck that reads “Barcena”, and a tattoo of flowers on her abdomen.
The sheriff’s office also described her as “noticeably pregnant”.
If you know where Barcena is, you are encouraged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.